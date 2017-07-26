Union of Police puts up billboards thanking Chief Carl Dabadie for his service

The Baton Rouge Union of Police has put up two billboards thanking Baton Rouge Police Department Chief Carl Dababie for his service as he plans to retire.

So far, union leadership has been quiet on the controversial process to replace the chief.

There are two billboards showing the message: one on College Dr. and one on Drusilla Ln.

