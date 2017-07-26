Contractor arrested for fourth time, this time for reportedly scamming elderly victim

A Denham Springs contractor has been arrested after reportedly agreeing to fix the windows of a flood damaged home, and failing to do so.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office report that on Tuesday, May 30, detectives began investigating the case. The victim says on October 13, 2016, she hired Andrew Darian, 49, to replace the windows of her home on Greenwell Springs Rd., which was damaged in the August 2016 flooding.

The victim says Darian told her he was a licensed contractor and that she paid him $1,190 as an initial down payment for him to purchase materials and begin work on her home. The victim says she had made multiple attempts to contact Darian, but with no success. She claims he has not returned any of her phone calls or messages.

As of June 21, the victim says she has still been unable to get in touch with Darian and that the work on her home was never even started, much less completed. A warrant for Darian's arrest was issued on June 22.

He was arrested on July 26 and is charged with residential contractor fraud and theft of the assets of an aged person.

This is Darian's fourth arrest related to contractor fraud.

