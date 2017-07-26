Entergy customers in La. to get advanced meters in future

Entergy Louisiana customers are now one step closer to enjoying faster outage restoration, improved customer service, and access to money-saving tools.

On Wednesday, July 26, the Louisiana Public Service Commission voted to approve a multi-year plan to install advanced meters at homes and businesses served by Entergy.

"The commission's action lays the foundation for grid modernization technologies that will create a smarter energy future for Louisiana and offer a wide-range of benefits to our customers," said Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana.

Benefits of the advanced meters include:

Customers can get more timely, detailed information on their energy usage to better manage their power consumption, which can lead to lower bills

Entergy will have a clearer, real-time picture of the power grid and how it's operating, allowing outages to be identified more accurately, so crews can arrive on the scene to make repairs more quickly

Customers' questions about billing and service can be answered more quickly and effectively

Over the next 18 months, Entergy will build and distribute the systems and infrastructure needed for the installation of the new meters. Meter installation will begin in early 2019, and by the end of 2021, homes and businesses served by Entergy Louisiana will be part of a smarter energy future. To learn more, click here.

More than 93,000 natural gas customers with Entergy in Baton Rouge will also have their gas meters upgraded with new technology that will provide customers with data to better manage their usage and bills.

