LSU President gives update about new tiger, Mike VII

But what about the tiger?

That was the question presented at the end at the weekly Rotary Club meeting, which featured LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron.

“I knew that question was going to come today, so I brought my buddy King Alexander,” Coach O said with a laugh.

LSU President F. King Alexander took the mic and gave a brief update regarding the timeline, but did not get too specific.

“There are 4,000 tigers in the wild. There are 15,000 tigers in North America, that’s a fact,” Alexander said. “And they are in zoos. They are in Michael Jackson’s private zoo. They are in private zoos in Florida. There was a woman who was arrested in Minneapolis because she had two in her house. Finding a tiger is not the problem.”

Alexander continued by explaining that the on-campus habitat is in the process of being renovated. Those renovations are expected to be complete by August 10, 2017.

For the past four months, Dr. David Baker, LSU’s attending veterinarian, has worked to find the new tiger.

Dr. Baker took center stage in 2016 when it was announced that Mike VI was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

Mike VI was born on July 23, 2005 and adopted by LSU in 2007. He was 11 years old at the time of his passing.

