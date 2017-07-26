Denham Springs man found shot to death in car in Covington

A man who was found shot to death in a vehicle in Covington was from Denham Springs.

Detectives are investigating the homicide, which took place on N Florida St. in Covington. Officials with the Covington Police Department say they got a call around 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26 about gunshots in the area. Officers arrived to find Antoine Collar, 26, in the front seat of a rented Hyundai. He was dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials believe Collar was visiting a woman and was in his car preparing to leave when he was shot and killed. No motive has been determined at this time. Officials also say no drugs were found at the scene.

Anyone with information in this case should contact the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500 or call Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111. Up to a $5,000 cash reward is being offered for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

