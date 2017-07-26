Annual BR CityStats report released by Baton Rouge Area Foundation

The Annual Baton Rouge CityStats report, which is produced by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF), has been released, and many residents are unhappy with the pace of progress in the parish and think their elected officials are not listening.

Some of the other findings of the report indicate that most people also believe in global warming and think it's already affecting the state. Residents also do not want Obamacare repealed and a majority are in support of Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act.

The annual report is produced by BRAF to measure the quality of life in East Baton Rouge Parish. In its ninth year, the report includes more than 70 indicators that provide insight into the economy, infrastructure, education, environment, the arts, and public safety in EBR Parish.

Some key findings of the 2017 report are listed below:

70 percent support changing rules to give the BRPD Chief more power to fire officers

52 percent oppose repealing Obamacare while nearly half of Republicans are for the Medicaid expansion and 35 percent are against

48 percent support legalizing marijuana for personal use

29 percent ride a bike most weeks for at least 10 minutes

The economy grew in Baton Rouge in 2016 and the number of people moving into the parish was also up for the third year in a row

27 percent have used Uber or Lyft to travel, but only 6 percent would consider giving up their car to exclusively use a ride-hailing service

The full report can be read below.

Research for this report is done under contract with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and the LSU Public Policy Research Lab. A sample of 164 were surveyed via land line phones and 353 were surveyed via cellphone, for a total of 517 responses. The poll was conducted April 18 through May 9.

