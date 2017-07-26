State Police: Driver who failed to yield at red light caused fatal crash

A 36-year-old man died early Wednesday morning after he was ejected from his car during a crash caused by another driver.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened at roughly 5 a.m. at the intersection of LA 44 and LA 22 in Ascension Parish.

Investigators say Andrew Jones Jr. of Donaldsonville died after his vehicle was struck by another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle at fault, Christofer Zarazua-Flores, 27, of Baton Rouge, allegedly failed to stop at a red light, which caused the crash.

Although the investigation is ongoing, officials say charges are pending.

