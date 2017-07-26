MISSING: Officials searching for 15-year-old girl

Officials from the Addis Police Department and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

LeeAnn Tyson is described as a white female 5' 5" tall, weighing 120-125 lbs. Officials say she was last seen Tuesday, July 25 at 8308 Lois St. in Addis around 10 a.m. She was wearing black shorts, a bluish/gray Old Navy t-shirt, and black rubber boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Addis Police Department at 225-687-2222 or call WBRSO at 225-343-9234.

