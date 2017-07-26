Missing 15-year-old girl found safe

A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing on Tuesday, July 25 was found safe Wednesday in Iberville Parish, officials report.

ORIGINAL STORY

Officials from the Addis Police Department and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

LeeAnn Tyson is described as a white female 5' 5" tall, weighing 120-125 lbs. Officials say she was last seen Tuesday, July 25 at 8308 Lois St. in Addis around 10 a.m. She was wearing black shorts, a bluish/gray Old Navy t-shirt, and black rubber boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Addis Police Department at 225-687-2222 or call WBRSO at 225-343-9234.

