Mayor Broome to hold city-wide prayer service to commemorate anniversary of August flooding

A man who was found shot to death in a vehicle in Covington was from Denham Springs.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, July 25More >>
The Annual Baton Rouge CityStats report, which is produced by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF), has been released, and many residents are unhappy with the pace of progress in the parish and think their elected officials are not listening.More >>
A 36-year-old man died early Wednesday morning after he was ejected from his car after a crash.More >>
Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome held a news conference Monday morning to provide details about a tax proposal to fund roads and transportation in Baton Rouge.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
A British judge is set to rule on where Charlie Gard, a baby with a rare genetic disease, will spend the last days of his life.More >>
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.More >>
A Portales infant has died and a second child has been hospitalized after being left in a hot car Tuesday afternoon.More >>
NFL wide receiver Lucky has found a new home, after being cut by the Dallas Cowboys Monday afternoon. Whitehead will be joining former Cowboys teammate Morris Claiborne and the New York Jets, according to multiple sources. Former #Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead has been claimed by the #Jets, source said. He finds a new home after a wild week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2017 Monday, Whitehead's life was turned up-side down. Whitehead learned of a w...More >>
Birmingham police say three people died in a wreck Monday evening on Interstate 65 southbound that involved two 18-wheelers and another vehicle.More >>
