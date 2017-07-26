Mayor Broome to hold city-wide prayer service to commemorate anniversary of August flooding

Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome announced Wednesday there will be a city-wide faith-based service held to commemorate the one year anniversary of the August 2016 flooding.

The program, A Reflection of Resiliency and Recovery, will be held at the Living Faith Christian Center on Sunday, August 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

"Our area experienced an unprecedented disaster last summer. We also experienced our families and neighbors coming together like never before to get through it - to survive. It is my hope that this service brings us together again to continue to lift up each other and move forward," said Broome.

The service is open to the public. Mayor Broome will speak at the service, as well as other citizens still recovering from the flood. There will also be music by an interfaith choir.

