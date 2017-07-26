DA drops charges against man accused of striking, killing pedestrian

Emergency officials are on the scene of a reported drowning in the Mississippi River.More >>
Louisiana's upcoming sales tax holiday will give shoppers a 3 percent break on tangible items.More >>
The District Attorney’s office in the 23rd Judicial District Court has dropped charges against a man accused of striking and killing a pedestrian.More >>
A driver is dead after a crash involving high speed early Wednesday morning, according to authorities. Louisiana State Police reported the single-vehicle crash happened on Cane Market Road near LA 16 just south of Watson.More >>
Health officials are reporting seven human cases of West Nile Virus in Louisiana, with three of those being in the immediate area.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >>
A Portales infant has died and a second child has been hospitalized after being left in a hot car Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Local star of HGTV's reality television show Home Town took to Instagram to respond to criticism she received regarding her on-screen relationship with her husband. Erin Napier of Laurel is a co-host of Home Town with her husband, Ben Napier, in which they renovate historic homes in Laurel. Erin revealed on Instagram that she had received an email from a viewer criticizing the way her husband is constantly touching her on TV. "It makes he...More >>
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will addressed the Baton Rouge Rotary Club on Wednesday. The head coach is entering his first full year in charge of the Tigers and previewed the 2017 football season.More >>
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.More >>
