DA drops charges against man accused of striking, killing pedestrian

The District Attorney’s office in the 23rd Judicial District Court has dropped charges against a man accused of striking and killing a pedestrian.

Officials say charges were dropped against Joseph Robert Lessard for the following reasons:

Investigators say the victim, Lisa Bradford, 49, of Galvez, was sitting in the middle of the road at the time of the crash,

The road was not well lit and it was after 10 p.m.,

There is no way of proving criminal negligence, because they do not believe Lessard realized he hit a person, which is why they believe he kept driving.

Additionally, Bradford's husband reportedly met with the DA's office last week and signed an affidavit saying he did not want to go forward with charges.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office investigated the crash, which happened just before midnight on April 16, 2017. The crash happened on Moody Dixon Rd.

Lessard later turned himself in to authorities and was charged with negligent homicide and hit-and-run driving.

