Health officials report human West Nile Virus cases in Livingston, East Baton Rouge parishes

Health officials are reporting seven human cases of West Nile Virus in Louisiana, with three of those being in the immediate area.

The Louisiana Department of Health said there are two cases in Livingston Parish and one in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Officials added there is also one case in each of the following parishes: Bossier, Morehouse, Ouachita, and Rapides.

According to LDH, all of the cases are from July.

Kiran Chawla will have a full report later in the day.

