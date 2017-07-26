FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Limited wet weather but plenty of heat

YOUR QUICKCAST:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy - hot; only spotty rain, a high of 93°

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, light NW winds - a low of 74°

THURSDAY: More sunshine; 10% rain chance/hot - a high of 94°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- Only spotty, mainly afternoon showers are forecast Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday

- With a 10% chance (lower rain coverage), afternoon temperature will now consistently trend into the low/mid 90°s

- At mid-morning, Baton Rouge Metro Airport was already reporting 85°; with a "feels like" temperature in the mid 90°s

- If you have travel/business plans Wednesday and/or Thursday in central/northern Louisiana, a HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for that part of our state; temperatures expected to top out in the mid/upper 90°s; with a “feels like” in the range of 105° - 109° …

- The wet weather that actually develops will be limited - generally along a lake/sea breeze boundary, and specifically during the heating of the day

- We’re still anticipating a somewhat unusual summer cold front to move through our viewing area this Saturday … as a result, expect increasing activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar (at least 60% coverage)

- Overall, we’re not looking at a widespread outbreak of severe weather, but there could be a few stronger storms - resulting in strong winds, hail, lightning and locally heavy rainfall …

- Once the front moves through, we’ll return to only scattered showers early Sunday (30%); spotty to isolated Monday and Tuesday (10% - 20%)

BOATERS FORECAST:

COASTAL WATERS: NW - W winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 foot or less; light chop

INLAND LAKES: NW winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR JULY 27:

HIGH TIDE: 1:44 p.m. +1.0

LOW TIDE: 10:26 p.m. +0.5

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR JULY 26 … 100° (1918); 65° (1911)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR JULY 26 … 92°; 74°

SUNRISE: 6:19 a.m.

SUNSET: 8:03 p.m.

