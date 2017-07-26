WATCH LIVE: LSU head coach Ed Orgeron to speak about upcoming football season

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will address the Baton Rouge Rotary Club Wednesday afternoon.

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live

The head coach is entering his first full year in charge of the Tigers and will preview the 2017 football season.

Last year, the Tigers finished the season with an 8-4 record, 6-2 under then interim head coach Orgeron.

The Tigers travel to Houston, to face BYU in the season opener on Saturday, Sept. 2.

LSU will end the 2017 season with one of the toughest stretches in the country.

The Tigers will face Florida (away), Auburn, Ole Miss (away), Alabama (away), Arkansas, Tennessee (away) and Texas A&M.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.