Emergency officials responding to reports of body in Mississippi River

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Emergency officials are on the scene of a reported drowning in the Mississippi River. 

Crews are currently stationed off River Road near Brightside Drive. 

There are reports that someone is trapped under a boat.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with more information as soon as it is available. 

