Coroner recovers body located in Mississippi River

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office is at the scene of a reported drowning in the Mississippi River.

Officials say the body was recovered around 12:15 p.m. Officials have not provided any information regarding the identity of the individual.

Crews were stationed off River Road near Brightside Drive in Baton Rouge.

Early reports indicate that the body was trapped under a boat. An extensive recovery effort took several hours to complete.

No other details are currently available.

