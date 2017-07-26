Coroner recovers body located in Mississippi River

Emergency officials are on the scene of a reported drowning in the Mississippi River.More >>
A driver is dead after a crash involving high speed early Wednesday morning, according to authorities. Louisiana State Police reported the single-vehicle crash happened on Cane Market Road near LA 16 just south of Watson.More >>
Health officials are reporting seven human cases of West Nile Virus in Louisiana, with three of those being in the immediate area.More >>
The Ruby Slipper Café opened its first location in Baton Rouge on Wednesday. The new restaurant is located at the spot of the former Pei Wei location on Perkins Road in the Acadian Village Springs Shopping Center.More >>
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy - hot; only spotty rain, a high of 93°
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, light NW winds - a low of 74°
THURSDAY: More sunshine; 10% rain chance/hot - a high of 94°
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.More >>
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.More >>
Police bodycam video from June 4 shows police talking to witnesses after the newborn baby was found inside a backpack left in a grocery cart.More >>
Trump's intensifying criticism has fueled speculation that the attorney general may step down even if the president stops short of firing him.More >>
Local star of HGTV's reality television show Home Town took to Instagram to respond to criticism she received regarding her on-screen relationship with her husband. Erin Napier of Laurel is a co-host of Home Town with her husband, Ben Napier, in which they renovate historic homes in Laurel. Erin revealed on Instagram that she had received an email from a viewer criticizing the way her husband is constantly touching her on TV. "It makes he...More >>
