Driver dies in crash involving high speed, according to investigators

A driver is dead after a crash involving high speed early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Louisiana State Police reported the single-vehicle crash happened on Cane Market Road near LA 16 just south of Watson. Investigators said they don't know what time it happened.

Troopers said a white truck went off the road, hit a culvert, and then slammed into a tree. They added the unidentified driver died on the scene.

According to reports, it took emergency responders about an hour to remove the door off the truck to get the driver's body out.

Officials said the driver was wearing a seat belt and he was the only person in the truck. They added the driver did not have any form of identification on him.

Emergency vehicles blocked one lane of Cane Market Road while they continued to investigate the crash. All lanes were reopened around 9:15 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.