Man accused of beating woman, children with curtain rod, allegedly because someone ate his food

A man is facing child endangerment and other charges after a woman and three children were beaten, allegedly over eaten food, according to investigators.

Court documents state Demonte Harris, 32, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison early Wednesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department investigated the incident. Police said Harris got into an argument with a woman and it escalated to blows.

According to the probable cause report, the woman told officers that Harris got angry because one of the children ate part of his food. Harris reportedly picked up a metal curtain rod and started hitting the victims.

Harris is charged with child endangerment (3 counts), cruelty to a juvenile (3 counts), and aggravated battery.

Bond was not set.

