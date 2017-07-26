Man accused of beating woman, children with curtain rod, allegedly because someone ate his food

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, July 25More >>
A driver is dead after a crash involving high speed early Wednesday morning, according to authorities. Louisiana State Police reported the single-vehicle crash happened on Cane Market Road near LA 16 just south of Watson.More >>
A man is facing child endangerment and other charges after a woman and three children were beaten, allegedly over eaten food, according to investigators.More >>
Deputies are looking for two men after an apparent crime of opportunity. The pair was caught on camera stealing a car that was parked right in front of the Cracker Barrel on Millerville Road early Monday morning.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday.More >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.More >>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >>
The U.S Supreme Court gave approval for the execution of the child killer to proceed.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Police bodycam video from June 4 shows police talking to witnesses after the newborn baby was found inside a backpack left in a grocery cart.More >>
