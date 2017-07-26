Pair drives off in car left running with doors unlocked

Deputies are looking for two men after an apparent crime of opportunity.

The pair was caught on camera stealing a car that was parked right in front of the Circle K on Millerville Road early Monday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that the whole time it was happening, the driver was just feet away inside the store.

However, deputies added the car was unlocked and running when the guys jumped in the front seats and drove off.

If you can help investigators identify the car thieves, call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

