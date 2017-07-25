Luxury apartments, other developments remain on track in Livingston Parish despite historic flood

Housing options are sprouting up in several spots along Buddy Ellis Rd. in Denham Springs as the area continues to bounce back after 2016’s historic flood.

"The I-12 corridor is just such a prime piece of real estate for commercial development. I just don't see it slowing down, I really don't," said Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks.

The latest development, a luxury apartment complex called the Palms at Juban Lakes, will add another 144 units in the area. Ricks says the growth is exciting. "To see that these things are still coming and are still going to be developed and are in the commercial as well in that area, I think it bodes well for Livingston Parish," said Ricks.

Not far from the Juban Crossing shopping center, the apartments will be adjacent to The Village at Juban Lakes and the Crossing Apartments, similar complexes in the area. The $24.5 million project is one of several options Ricks says thankfully is still on track despite last year's historic flood.

"Even with the devastation of the flood, it's bounced right back really in a short time frame," said Ricks.

Not only are developers still on board, but Ricks believes the interest from people is still strong as well. He says that interest is partly because of the investment parish and state leaders are working to bring there to prevent future flooding.

"We've now been awarded some hazard mitigation gr ant dollars that we'll do some projects. We're looking for additional funding to do a lot of internal projects to clean out ditches and canals,” said Ricks. “Over the next several months and years, there's going to be a significant difference made in this parish regarding flood and flood waters."

More housing options of course mean more traffic, but Ricks says leaders are already thinking about that as well.

“The state will be widening Juban between the interstate and 190. It's going to go to four lanes and I think there's going to be three roundabouts in that section there as well. There already looking at the traffic and planning for the traffic count. We know it will go up," said Ricks.

The Palms at Juban Lakes is expected to be complete by summer 2018.

