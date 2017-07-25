Community policing policies discussed at meeting after chief's retirement

Police reform is a hot topic right now, especially with a new incoming chief in Baton Rouge.

On Tuesday, city leaders and police gathered to discuss the long-touted community policing idea. The goal was to lay out the rules for a liaison between the community and police officers. The program has been led by Councilwoman Tara Wicker for about a year now. She says the program will work through the transition of the chief.

“We didn't miss a beat, there are no steps missed. We are very grateful to the Baton Rouge Police Department and their involvement in the process from the very beginning, and still at the table today,” said Wicker.

Tuesday evening's meeting was just one of many others to come, as this group works to eventually bring a proposal to the full city metro council.

