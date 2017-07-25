EBRSO holds 9th annual One Day with Kids

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office held its 9th annual One Day with Kids event on Tuesday.

The event is designed to allow men in prison who have successfully completed EBRSO's Faith Based Program to help understand that faith, family, and education is what they need to become productive members of society upon their release.

Inmates were given the chance to share a day with their children, which included food, fun, and group activities. EBRSO says this is another way they're working to reduce recidivism with prison rehab programs.

