One of founders of Spanish Town Parade dies after battling cance - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

One of founders of Spanish Town Parade dies after battling cancer

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Charles "Fish" Fisher (Source: Facebook) Charles "Fish" Fisher (Source: Facebook)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

According to the Spanish Town Facebook page, one of the founders of the popular parade has died.

Charles "Fish" Fisher lost his battle with cancer Tuesday morning. Fisher was called "the face of the parade for many years." 

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly