Mid City Studio schedules first ever fundraiser at Radio Bar

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Mid City Studio, a non-profit organization with the goal of creating a more unified, strong Mid City community, along with Radio Bar and Tin Roof Brewery, is holding its inaugural event to raise money to build its own office space.More >>
The Ruby Slipper Café will open its first location in Baton Rouge on Wednesday. The new restaurant will occupy the former Pei Wei location on Perkins Road in the Acadian Village Springs Shopping Center.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, July 25More >>
Housing options are sprouting up in several spots along Buddy Ellis Rd. in Denham Springs as the area continues to bounce back after 2016’s historic flood.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
