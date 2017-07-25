Mid City Studio schedules first ever fundraiser at Radio Bar

Mid City Studio, a non-profit organization with the goal of creating a more unified, strong Mid City community, along with Radio Bar and Tin Roof Brewery, is holding its inaugural event to raise money to build its own office space.

The fundraiser is scheduled for Wednesday, July 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Radio Bar, which is located at 3079 Government St. Guests will be able to enjoy a free Tin Roof Brewing Co. tasting at the event and for a $10 donation, guests will receive an IAMMIDCITY pint glass, an I love Mid City sticker, and an official #iammidcity sign.

Mid City Studio creates collaborative design projects and art-based education programs to grow the Mid City neighborhood.

Click here to learn more about Mid City Studio.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.