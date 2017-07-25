Four new eateries coming to LSU Student Union this fall

Four new food concepts are coming to the LSU Student Union this fall. They include Build Pizza by Design, Create Chop'd & Wrap'd, Redstick EATS, and The Big Squeezy.

"We are excited to announced that Build, Create, Redtstick EATS, and The Big Squeezy will be revealed this fall as the new concepts in our Tiger Lair. These concepts will offer a variety of fresh, local, and healthy products as well as fun and customizable experiences," said Margot Carroll, assistant vice president of LSU Auxiliary Services.

Build Pizza by Design is a made-to-order pizza station that will feature personal-sized pizzas with local flavor. Customers will be able to build their own pizzas from a large selection of fresh ingredients or order a ready-to-go option.

Create Chop'd & Wrap'd will expand upon the On-the-Geaux salad concept, with tailor-made salads, wraps, and baked potatoes. In addition to lots of fresh ingredients, this new option will feature a selection of artisan dressings.

Redstick EATS will feature a changing menu of locally inspired one-pot dishes from local chefs. This new eatery will be located between Build and Create and will also feature a daily po-boy special.

The Big Squeezy is a popular Baton Rouge cold-pressed juice bar that will join On-the-Geaux to provide an assortment of juices and cleanses. This new place works with the LSU AgCenter and LSU Food Incubator to create fresh juices and other offerings. Also new to the On-the-Geaux section will be City Gelato, another collaborator with LSU Food Incubator, that will offer fresh flavors of gelato, acai bowls, and hummus bowls.

The new construction will also add 100 seats to the Tiger Lair dining area. For more information, click here.

