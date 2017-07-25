Southern University introduces new baseball coach

Southern University has a new baseball coach, officials announced at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Coach Kerrick Jackson will take over the program.

"We (as coaches) will be servant leaders. We'll never ask our players to do anything we wouldn't do," Jackson said. "We have the same tools to compete at the level everyone else does."

Jackson is filling in the spot left behind by Roger Cador, who stepped down as head baseball coach earlier this year.

Cador was part of the Southern baseball program for nearly 50 years, playing his collegiate ball for the Jaguars from 1970-1973 before returning home as an assistant coach in 1978, after playing in the Atlanta Braves organization.

In 1984, Cador was officially named the head coach at Southern.

He leaves the baseball program with a record of 913-597-1, including 14 SWAC championships and 11 NCAA Tournament appearances.

