Hospital CEO finds lost puppy in ambulance bay

A boil water notice that was issued in Iberville Parish on Friday, July 21 has now been lifted.More >>
Police are investigating a late-night shooting that possibly involved a crash in Baton Rouge off N Foster Dr.More >>
Southern University will announce its new baseball coach at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A lost puppy lucked out when he crossed paths with the CEO of Baton Rouge General last week.More >>
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix; scattered rain (30% - 40% coverage); high of 89°
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies - humid, a low of 74°
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, only spotty showers; hot/humid - a high of 92°
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
Surveillance video shows the 18-year-old pull into a parking spot, take the car seat out of the car and set it on the ground before driving away.More >>
Privately, Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to three people who have recently spoken to the president.More >>
Prosecutors say a woman accepted a ride offer from a man then grabbed his 21-month-old daughter and ran off.More >>
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.More >>
