Horse in Iberville Parish tests positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis

Note: This is a file image of horses eating grass. A photo of the actual infected horse was not provided. (Source: WAFB)

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is reminding horse owners to vaccinate their animals after a horse in Iberville Parish tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

Commissioner Mike Strain said the infected horse had not been vaccinated. He added horse owners also need to vaccinate their animals for West Nile Virus.

"This is the time of year mosquitoes are more prevalent," Strain said in a written release. “Horses are infected the same way humans are infected - by being bitten by infected mosquitoes - so everyone needs to take extra precautionary measures at this time."

He added if a mosquito bites an infected bird, Eastern Equine Encephalitis or West Nile Virus can be spread to humans, horses, dogs, and cats.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.