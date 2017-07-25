7-year-old boy dies after being electrocuted by neighbor’s fence

A 7-year-old boy died after he was electrocuted by his neighbor’s fence, according to CBS affiliate KNOE.

Winn Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb confirms that Brandon McFarland either hit or threw his ball over the neighbor's fence and when he climbed it, he was electrocuted.

The incident happened on Monday, July 24 on Lincoln St. in Winnsboro. The child was first reported missing that evening. His parents told deputies he was playing outside with his sister when last they saw him.

McFarland’s body was found next door in his neighbor’s yard.

An autopsy is being conducted.

