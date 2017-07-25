FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain for part of the area

YOUR QUICKCAST:

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix; scattered rain (30% - 40% coverage); high of 89°

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies - humid, a low of 74°

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, only spotty showers; hot/humid - a high of 92°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- FLOOD ADVISORY has been issued through late morning for 3 counties in SW MS: Amite, Pike, and Walthall

- Heavy rainfall has been persistent across these counties - minor flooding expected in the advised area; another 2” to 3” is possible …

- FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect until 7 p.m. for the Felicianas; Florida parishes in SE LA - as well as SW MS

- Thus far, only limited activity for the remainder of the viewing area; keeping only minor rainfall in the forecast for the rest of the morning into the afternoon hour (30% coverage) …

- After Tuesday, anticipating a more stable atmosphere for the rest of the week … drying out (with only spotty/isolated showers) through Friday; increasing rain chances return (once again) over the weekend

- Rather unusual will be the fact that an “actual cold front” may well be moving southward Saturday/Sunday … models are not in total agreement regarding the timing of the front - but are consistent with the strength and the fact that it will hold together

- Basically, we’re looking at scattered/possibly numerous showers (40% - 50% coverage) … with at least the potential for strong (perhaps severe) thunderstorms over the weekend ...

BOATERS FORECAST:

COASTAL WATERS: SW winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 1 foot or less; light chop

INLAND LAKES: NW winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR JULY 26:

High Tide: 1:28 p.m. +1.2

Low Tide: 10:43 p.m. +0.3

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR JULY 25 … 101° (1924); 64° (1894)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR JULY 25 … 92°; 74°

SUNRISE: 6:19 a.m.

SUNSET: 8:03 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.