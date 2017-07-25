Deputies arrest woman on child porn charges on warrants from attorney general's office

A woman was arrested Monday morning on warrants for child porn and was later released after posting bond, according to officials.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Jennifer McKaskle, 33, of Franklin, was arrested on two warrants from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office for 10 counts each of pornography involving juveniles.

She was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on the charges.

Jail records show she was later released after posting a $10,000 bond.

Authorities said detectives with the SMPSO criminal investigation section assisted the attorney general's office's agents with taking McKaskle into custody.

