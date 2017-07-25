LSU, UT Chattanooga to kickoff under the lights in Tiger Stadium

With the start of the season less than 40 days away, it's time to start planning your Saturday LSU football viewing schedule.

LSU opens the season against BYU on Saturday, Sept. 2, in Houston at 8:30 pm on ESPN.

The following week, the Tigers host UT Chattanooga at 6:30 pm on SEC Network Alternate.

The SEC Network released its television schedule for the first three weeks of the 2017 football season on Tuesday.

Saturday, September 2

Missouri State at Missouri, 11 am CT on SEC Network

Charleston Southern at Mississippi State, 3 pm CT on SEC Network

Georgia Southern at Auburn, 6:30 pm CT on SEC Network

Saturday, September 9

Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky, 11 am CT on SEC Network

UT Martin at Ole Miss, 11 am CT on SEC Network Alternate

Indiana State at Tennessee, 3 pm CT on SEC Network

Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 3 pm CT on SEC Network Alternate

Northern Colorado at Florida, 6:30 pm CT on SEC Network

UT Chattanooga at LSU, 6:30 pm CT on SEC Network Alternate

Saturday, September 16

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas A&M, 11 am CT on SEC Network

Purdue at Missouri, 3 pm CT on SEC Network

Mercer at Auburn, 3 pm CT on SEC Network Alternate

Kentucky at South Carolina, 6:30 pm CT on SEC Network

Samford at Georgia, 6:30 pm CT on SEC Network Alternate

