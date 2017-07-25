LSU, UT Chattanooga to kickoff under the lights in Tiger Stadium

With the start of the season less than 40 days away, it's time to start planning your Saturday LSU football viewing schedule.
LSU opens the season against BYU on Saturday, Sept. 2, in Houston at 8:30 pm on ESPN.
The following week, the Tigers host UT Chattanooga at 6:30 pm on SEC Network Alternate.
The SEC Network released its television schedule for the first three weeks of the 2017 football season on Tuesday.
Saturday, September 2
Missouri State at Missouri, 11 am CT on SEC Network
Charleston Southern at Mississippi State, 3 pm CT on SEC Network
Georgia Southern at Auburn, 6:30 pm CT on SEC Network
Saturday, September 9
Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky, 11 am CT on SEC Network
UT Martin at Ole Miss, 11 am CT on SEC Network Alternate
Indiana State at Tennessee, 3 pm CT on SEC Network
Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 3 pm CT on SEC Network Alternate
Northern Colorado at Florida, 6:30 pm CT on SEC Network
UT Chattanooga at LSU, 6:30 pm CT on SEC Network Alternate
Saturday, September 16
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas A&M, 11 am CT on SEC Network
Purdue at Missouri, 3 pm CT on SEC Network
Mercer at Auburn, 3 pm CT on SEC Network Alternate
Kentucky at South Carolina, 6:30 pm CT on SEC Network
Samford at Georgia, 6:30 pm CT on SEC Network Alternate
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.