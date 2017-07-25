Man faces obscenity charge for allegedly exposing himself to peo - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man faces obscenity charge for allegedly exposing himself to people, including children

A man accused of exposing himself to people, including children, was arrested Monday afternoon.

The Morgan City Police Department reported Raul Nevarez, 54, is charged with obscenity.

Investigators said he was exposing himself in the area of Brashear Avenue and Front Street in Morgan City.

