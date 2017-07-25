Woman dies after getting shot, crashing vehicle

Police are investigating a shooting and crash that left a woman dead early Tuesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed a woman crashed the vehicle she was driving on Winbourne Avenue near Delaware Street just before 5 a.m. after being shot.

This is where the driver crashed her vehicle. This is right in front of Istrouma High's football field. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/BdBKZK8IOY — Liz Koh (@lizkohWAFB) July 25, 2017

Sgt. L’Jean McNeely said the victim was dead when officers arrived to investigate. The victim’s name has not been released.

EBR Coroner's van also on scene. Tow truck working to remove a silver 4-door sedan from the side of the road. pic.twitter.com/8JQdxmM0zS — Liz Koh (@lizkohWAFB) July 25, 2017

Detectives have not given any information about a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Winbourne Avenue was closed in the area while evidence was collected. All lanes were reopened shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Anyone with information that could help police with this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

