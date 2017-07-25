Woman dies after getting shot, crashing vehicle - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Woman dies after getting shot, crashing vehicle

Winbourne Avenue near Delaware Street in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police are investigating a shooting and crash that left a woman dead early Tuesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed a woman crashed the vehicle she was driving on Winbourne Avenue near Delaware Street just before 5 a.m. after being shot.

Sgt. L’Jean McNeely said the victim was dead when officers arrived to investigate. The victim’s name has not been released.

Detectives have not given any information about a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Winbourne Avenue was closed in the area while evidence was collected. All lanes were reopened shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Anyone with information that could help police with this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

