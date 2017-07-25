Recovering La. Congressman Steve Scalise dials in to House GOP meeting

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, July 25More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed a woman crashed the vehicle she was driving on Winbourne Avenue near Delaware Street just before 5 a.m. after being shot.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Police are investigating a late-night shooting that possibly involved a crash in Baton Rouge off North Foster Drive.More >>
Since last year's event was such a success, Baton Rouge area restaurants are planning to donate 25 percent or more of their proceeds to the families of fallen officers.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
Prosecutors say a woman accepted a ride offer from a man then grabbed his 21-month-old daughter and ran off.More >>
The dentist is charged with failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.More >>
The boy's dad was marrying his stepmom, and apparently her written tribute to him was so touching he couldn't hold back tears.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
The Warren County home where a newborn's body was found buried in a shallow grave is now being treated as a crime scene, authorities announced Monday.More >>
Privately, Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to three people who have recently spoken to the president.More >>
The northern Kentucky Health Department was forced to temporarily close a Golden Corral after the restaurant stayed open for hours without water.More >>
