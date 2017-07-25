Police investigate shooting, crash off North Foster Drive

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Police are investigating a late-night shooting that possibly involved a crash in Baton Rouge off North Foster Drive.More >>
Since last year's event was such a success, Baton Rouge area restaurants are planning to donate 25 percent or more of their proceeds to the families of fallen officers.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, July 25More >>
A two-vehicle wreck in Livingston Parish claimed the life of a 67-year-old woman Monday.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.More >>
Birmingham police say three people died in a wreck Monday evening on Interstate 65 southbound that involved two 18-wheelers and another vehicle.More >>
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.More >>
