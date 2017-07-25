Police investigate shooting, crash off North Foster Drive

Police are investigating a late-night shooting that possibly involved a crash in Baton Rouge off North Foster Drive.

According to reports, the East Baton Rouge Parish Emergency Medical Services 911 Center received a call just before midnight from a man claiming he was shot.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to Linden Street, which is just off North Foster Drive south of Prescott Road.

Officers found a crashed car with broken windows.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

Investigators have not released any details about the possible gunman in this case.

Anyone with information that can help detectives piece together what happened is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

