Police investigate shooting, crash off N Foster Dr.

Police are investigating a late-night shooting that possibly involved a crash in Baton Rouge off N Foster Dr.

According to reports, the East Baton Rouge Parish Emergency Medical Services 911 Center received a call just before midnight from a man claiming he was shot.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to Linden St., which is just off N Foster Dr. south of Prescott Rd.

Officers found a crashed car with broken windows.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with multiple injuries. Investigators have not released any details about the possible gunman in this case.

Anyone with information that can help detectives piece together what happened is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

