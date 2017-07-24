Walker woman killed in two-vehicle wreck in Livingston Parish

A two-vehicle wreck in Livingston Parish claimed the life of a 67-year-old woman Monday.

Louisiana State Police officials say just after 2 p.m. on Monday, July 24, troopers began investigating a fatal wreck that happened at the intersection of LA 449 and Varnado Rd. As a result of the wreck, Deborah Cantrell was killed.

LSP's initials investigation revealed the wreck happened as Cantrell was driving westbound on Varnado Rd. in a 2017 Volkswagon Jetta, when at the same time, Brianna Murphy, 21, of Weir, Mississippi was traveling northbound on LA 449 in a 2014 Hyundai Sonata. For reasons still under investigation, Cantrell failed to yield at a stop sign and drove into the path of Murphy's vehicle, striking the front of Murphy's vehicle with the driver's side of her vehicle.

Cantrell was wearing her seat belt at the time of the wreck, but sustained fatal injuries nonetheless. She was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Walker, where she later died from her injuries. Murphy was also wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries.

Officials with LSP do not suspect impairment as a factor in this wreck, but toxicology samples will be taken from both drivers for analysis.

