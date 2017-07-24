Walker woman killed in two-vehicle wreck in Livingston Parish

Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome took time during a press conference held Monday to respond to a television ad. The commercial accuses her administration of cutting funding to HIV clinics in Baton Rouge.More >>
Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome took time during a press conference held Monday to respond to a television ad. The commercial accuses her administration of cutting funding to HIV clinics in Baton Rouge.More >>
Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome held a news conference Monday morning to provide details about a tax proposal to fund roads and transportation in Baton Rouge.More >>
Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome held a news conference Monday morning to provide details about a tax proposal to fund roads and transportation in Baton Rouge.More >>
As news of Chief Carl Dabadie’s retirement ricocheted around City Hall, members of the East Baton Rouge metro council sounded off. Many expressed shock, while others said they saw the announcement coming.More >>
As news of Chief Carl Dabadie’s retirement ricocheted around City Hall, members of the East Baton Rouge metro council sounded off. Many expressed shock, while others said they saw the announcement coming.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, July 24More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, July 24More >>
Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie has retired from his position and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has announced his temporary replacement.More >>
Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie has retired from his position and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has announced his temporary replacement.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.More >>
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.More >>
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.More >>
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.More >>
The 11-month-old has a rare genetic condition, and his parents want to take him to America to receive an experimental treatment.More >>
The 11-month-old has a rare genetic condition, and his parents want to take him to America to receive an experimental treatment.More >>
Banks said the first time this happened, about a year ago, someone shredded his American flag and ripped his Marine flag. He was determined not to let that happen again.More >>
Banks said the first time this happened, about a year ago, someone shredded his American flag and ripped his Marine flag. He was determined not to let that happen again.More >>