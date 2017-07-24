Mayor addresses ad accusing her of cutting HIV funding in Baton Rouge

Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome took time during a press conference held Monday to respond to a television ad. The commercial accuses her administration of cutting funding to HIV clinics in Baton Rouge.

The ad is sponsored by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF). They're one of seven organizations in Baton Rouge that gets grant money to provide HIV/AIDS services, but the city decided not to renew its contract with AHF this year. They mayor says AHF is not in compliance and has filed suit against the city.

“Contrary to what this ad mentions, our division of human development and services provides treatment services through a variety of agencies via the Ryan White grant, not just one agency, a variety of agencies,” said Broome.

The mayor pointed out that six other agencies currently offer HIV/AIDS services in Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.