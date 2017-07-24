Mayor addresses ad accusing her of cutting HIV funding in Baton Rouge

A two-vehicle wreck in Livingston Parish claimed the life of a 67-year-old woman Monday.More >>
Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome took time during a press conference held Monday to respond to a television ad. The commercial accuses her administration of cutting funding to HIV clinics in Baton Rouge.More >>
Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome held a news conference Monday morning to provide details about a tax proposal to fund roads and transportation in Baton Rouge.More >>
As news of Chief Carl Dabadie’s retirement ricocheted around City Hall, members of the East Baton Rouge metro council sounded off. Many expressed shock, while others said they saw the announcement coming.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, July 24More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.More >>
An eighth grader in Mississippi is already making a huge impact on college coaches.More >>
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.More >>
Senate Republicans are now considering two versions of similar legislation, one that would repeal and replace, and another that would simply repeal "Obamacare" with a two-year delay for implementation to give the Senate more time to agree on a replacement.More >>
