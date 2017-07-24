Mid-City residents express concern over neighborhood group home

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome held a news conference Monday morning to provide details about a tax proposal to fund roads and transportation in Baton Rouge.More >>
Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie has retired from his position and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has announced his temporary replacement.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, July 24More >>
People who live near a group home in Mid-City are worried the elderly residents are being neglected.More >>
A Livingston Parish man was arrested Sunday afternoon for reportedly going 51 mph over the speed limit while traveling from Shreveport to Denham Springs.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.More >>
An employee the Lawton Correctional Facility is facing charges after she brought marijuana into the prison using an adult diaper. The incident happened on July 22nd. Amie McCaine arrived for her shift and her co-workers say she smelled like marijuana. She advised her coworker that she was in the presence of others prior to her shift that had been using the drug. During a urinalysis and pat search, authorities found a diaper containing 67 grams of marijuana.More >>
An eighth grader in Mississippi is already making a huge impact on college coaches.More >>
Banks said the first time this happened, about a year ago, someone shredded his American flag and ripped his Marine flag. He was determined not to let that happen again.More >>
