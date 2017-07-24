Baton Rouge area restaurants to donate percentage of proceeds to families of fallen officers

Since last year's event was such a success, Baton Rouge area restaurants are planning to donate 25 percent or more of their proceeds to the families of fallen officers.

More than $90,000 was collected last year during this event.

On Tuesday, July 25, restaurants will donate 25 percent of their proceeds to the Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF) to help the families of fallen law enforcement officers. Those who would like to donate, but cannot dine at one of the participating restaurants can mail a check to BRAF at 100 North St. Suite 900, Baton Rouge, LA 70802. Please put "Responders Fund" in the notation line of the check. For more information about the event, click here.

Restaurants participating include:

Bistro Byronz (Mid City)

Bistro Byronz (Willow Grove)

Bogie's Bar and Grill

Flambee Café

Ivar's Sports Bar and Grill

Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar

Kalurah Street Grill

Mestizo Restaurant

Phil's Oyster Bar and Seafood Restaurant

Tin Roof Tap Room

Walk-On's Bistreaux and Bar (Burbank)

Walk-On's Bistreaux and Bar (Town Center)

