12 more samples test positive for West Nile Virus in WBR Parish

This summer is turning out to be a very active season for West Nile Virus (WNV).

West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control submitted 54 samples for testing last week and 12 tested positive for WNV.

Previously, West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control submitted 74 samples for testing and says 11 of those samples tested positive for WNV. They say eight other districts in the state are also reporting positive results for WNV.

Mosquito control says they will be stepping up their operations in all affected areas of West Baton Rouge Parish this week. They also advise that all residents of WBR Parish take precautions against being bitten by mosquitoes. They suggest wearing long, loose-fitting clothing if possible, and to dump out any standing water on your property. They also suggest avoiding outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active. And of course, use mosquito repellent when outside.

Click here for an interactive map showing where positive samples for WNV were found.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.