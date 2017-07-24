MISSING: Woman on her way to New Orleans last heard from by cousin

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is actively seeking a woman who was last heard from by her cousin on July 13.

Officials say Jerry Hilton Brown, 66, was on her way to New Orleans to visit with family. Since July 13, Brown has not been in contact with any family members. Brown is described as a black female 5' 6" tall, weighing approximately 98 lbs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact EBRSO at 225-389-5000. Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for anyone with information. Call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.