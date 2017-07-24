Smoothie King to give away free smoothies on anniversary of August flooding

Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie has retired from his position and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has announced his temporary replacement.More >>
Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie has retired from his position and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has announced his temporary replacement.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, July 24More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, July 24More >>
This summer is turning out to be a very active season for West Nile Virus (WNV).More >>
This summer is turning out to be a very active season for West Nile Virus (WNV).More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is actively seeking a woman who was last heard from by her cousin on July 13.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is actively seeking a woman who was last heard from by her cousin on July 13.More >>
On the one year anniversary of the August 2016 flooding, Smoothie King plans to give out free smoothies to the community.More >>
On the one year anniversary of the August 2016 flooding, Smoothie King plans to give out free smoothies to the community.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
A Lexington man is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child for leaving a baby inside a car he dropped off to be serviced.More >>
A Lexington man is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child for leaving a baby inside a car he dropped off to be serviced.More >>
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.More >>
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.More >>
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.More >>
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.More >>
Senate Republicans are now considering two versions of similar legislation, one that would repeal and replace, and another that would simply repeal "Obamacare" with a two-year delay for implementation to give the Senate more time to agree on a replacement.More >>
Senate Republicans are now considering two versions of similar legislation, one that would repeal and replace, and another that would simply repeal "Obamacare" with a two-year delay for implementation to give the Senate more time to agree on a replacement.More >>
The "Purpose" stadium tour had been going since March 2016. Upcoming dates included some U.S. stops at AT&T Stadium, the Rose Bowl and Gillette Stadium.More >>
The "Purpose" stadium tour had been going since March 2016. Upcoming dates included some U.S. stops at AT&T Stadium, the Rose Bowl and Gillette Stadium.More >>
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.More >>
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.More >>