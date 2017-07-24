Smoothie King to give away free smoothies on anniversary of August flooding

On the one year anniversary of the August 2016 flooding, Smoothie King plans to give out free smoothies to the community.

On Sunday, August 13, Baton Rouge area Smoothie Kings will offer a free 12 oz Angel Food or Watermelon Hibiscus smoothie to all guests who visit between 12 and 8 p.m.

Many families, businesses, and homes suffered through the flooding, including Smoothie King. In the days following the flooding, the company was out on the streets handing out around 15,000 smoothies in neighborhoods, shelters, and at police and fire departments.

Approximately 27 stores plan to participate throughout Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, and St. Mary Parishes. There is a one smoothie per guest limit, while supplies last.

