Livingston Parish man arrested for going 51 mph over speed limit

A Livingston Parish man was arrested Sunday afternoon for reportedly going 51 mph over the speed limit while traveling from Shreveport to Denham Springs.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office says on July 23 around 12:45 p.m., deputies working traffic in the area of the Ajax exit on I-49 in Natchitoches Parish observed a 2015 Subaru Vira traveling 126 mph in a 75 mph zone. Deputies were able to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the driver as Andrew Beauregard Wilson, 32, of Denham Springs.

Wilson was arrested and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. He is charged with speeding and reckless operation of a vehicle. His bond was set at $2,500. When asked what his reason for speeding was, Wilson reportedly said he had no reason and was just trying to get home.

