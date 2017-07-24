Police arrest man accused of punching Zachary homeowner and threatening to kill him

A man accused of attacking and threatening to kill a homeowner in a home invasion from May has been arrested.

The Zachary Police Department reported Courtney Whitfield, 27, banged on the door of a home on May 1 around 1:30 a.m. According to investigators, Whitfield and the homeowner know each other.

Police Chief David McDavid said after being allowed inside the house, Whitfield punched the victim in the face and then pulled out a gun. He added Whitfield reportedly told the homeowner that he was going to kill him and that "he already took care of someone else and already went over to their house earlier."

According to police, Whitfield fired a few rounds inside the house and collected the bullet casings.

Investigators said they have not established a motive for the home invasion. They added he is also facing charges in connection with a second case that is very similar to this one. Details about the other case were not released.

Jail records show Whitfield was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday. He is charged with home invasion (two counts), aggravated second-degree battery, simple battery, and aggravated assault with a firearm. Bond has not been set on these charges.

