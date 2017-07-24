Addis councilman arrested on hit and run charge

An Addis councilman has been arrested, according to official court documents.

The probable cause report states Russell Parrish, 59, was arrested in Iberville Parish on a charge of hit and run.

According to the report, Parrish hit a woman in a parking lot near LA 1 at LA 75 in Plaquemine.

The report did not give the extent of the woman’s injuries.

