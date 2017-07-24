Addis councilman arrested on hit and run charge

MONDAY: FLASH FLOOD WATCH; rain/storms likely (60% - 70% coverage); a high of 86°
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy - isolated showers; a low of 75°
TUESDAY: Early patchy fog - sun/cloud mix; isolated rain - a high of 91°
MONDAY: FLASH FLOOD WATCH; rain/storms likely (60% - 70% coverage); a high of 86°
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy - isolated showers; a low of 75°
TUESDAY: Early patchy fog - sun/cloud mix; isolated rain - a high of 91°
A New Mexico woman was arrested after she repeatedly stabbed a victim that was asleep.More >>
A New Mexico woman was arrested after she repeatedly stabbed a victim that was asleep.More >>
Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie has retired from his position and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has announced his temporary replacement.More >>
Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie has retired from his position and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has announced his temporary replacement.More >>
An Addis councilman has been arrested, according to official court documents. The probable cause report states Russell Parrish, 59, was arrested in Iberville Parish on a charge of hit and run.More >>
An Addis councilman has been arrested, according to official court documents. The probable cause report states Russell Parrish, 59, was arrested in Iberville Parish on a charge of hit and run.More >>
The LSU Police Department arrested a man who was found inside one of the fraternity houses on the LSU campus Sunday afternoon. Court documents identified the man as William West III, 38, of Memphis.More >>
The LSU Police Department arrested a man who was found inside one of the fraternity houses on the LSU campus Sunday afternoon. Court documents identified the man as William West III, 38, of Memphis.More >>
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.More >>
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.More >>
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.More >>
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.More >>
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.More >>
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.More >>
An officer-involved shooting following a pursuit has closed both directions of Interstate 55 near Route 61 in Jefferson County, according to police.More >>
An officer-involved shooting following a pursuit has closed both directions of Interstate 55 near Route 61 in Jefferson County, according to police.More >>
Qualified military veterans are being encouraged to enroll now for a new benefit coming their way this fall.More >>
Qualified military veterans are being encouraged to enroll now for a new benefit coming their way this fall.More >>
The 11-month-old has a rare genetic condition, and his parents want to take him to America to receive an experimental treatment.More >>
The 11-month-old has a rare genetic condition, and his parents want to take him to America to receive an experimental treatment.More >>