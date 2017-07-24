Addis councilman arrested on hit and run charge - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Addis councilman arrested on hit and run charge

Russell Parrish (Source: Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
An Addis councilman has been arrested, according to official court documents.

The probable cause report states Russell Parrish, 59, was arrested in Iberville Parish on a charge of hit and run.

According to the report, Parrish hit a woman in a parking lot near LA 1 at LA 75 in Plaquemine.

The report did not give the extent of the woman’s injuries.

