FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch

YOUR QUICKCAST:
MONDAY: FLASH FLOOD WATCH; rain/storms likely (60% - 70% coverage); a high of 86°
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy - isolated showers; a low of 75°
TUESDAY: Early patchy fog - sun/cloud mix; isolated rain - a high of 91°
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- The National Weather Service has placed the majority of our viewing area under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH … through Monday/Monday night/Tuesday until 7 p.m.
- A moisture rich tropical air mass is currently in place; rainfall rates near/or in excess of 2 inches per hour may be common for some neighborhoods; along with gusty winds and frequent lightning
- And, rainfall accumulations may go as high as more than 5 inches over the next 24 to 36 hours (however, not widespread) …
- Impacts will include extensive street flooding, flooding of low lying areas - as well as poorly-drained areas …
- The atmosphere should begin to dry out over the course of the next few days; in fact, we’re only looking at spotty/isolated showers (10% - 20% coverage) Tuesday through the end of the week
- So, that means as overall rainfall coverage diminishes, temperatures will be begin to rise (again); highs return to the low/possibly the mid 90°s
BOATERS FORECAST:
Coastal Waters: West winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 1 - 2 feet; light chop
Inland Lakes: West winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 1 - 3 feet
TIDES FOR JULY 25:
High Tide: 12:52 p.m. +1.3
Low Tide: 10:26 p.m. +0.1
RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR JULY 24 … 101° (1924); 62° (1947)
NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR JULY 24 … 92°; 74°
SUNRISE: 6:18 a.m.
SUNSET: 8:04 p.m.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.