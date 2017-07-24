FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch

YOUR QUICKCAST:

MONDAY: FLASH FLOOD WATCH; rain/storms likely (60% - 70% coverage); a high of 86°

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy - isolated showers; a low of 75°

TUESDAY: Early patchy fog - sun/cloud mix; isolated rain - a high of 91°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- The National Weather Service has placed the majority of our viewing area under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH … through Monday/Monday night/Tuesday until 7 p.m.

- A moisture rich tropical air mass is currently in place; rainfall rates near/or in excess of 2 inches per hour may be common for some neighborhoods; along with gusty winds and frequent lightning

- And, rainfall accumulations may go as high as more than 5 inches over the next 24 to 36 hours (however, not widespread) …

- Impacts will include extensive street flooding, flooding of low lying areas - as well as poorly-drained areas …

- The atmosphere should begin to dry out over the course of the next few days; in fact, we’re only looking at spotty/isolated showers (10% - 20% coverage) Tuesday through the end of the week

- So, that means as overall rainfall coverage diminishes, temperatures will be begin to rise (again); highs return to the low/possibly the mid 90°s

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: West winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 1 - 2 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: West winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 1 - 3 feet

TIDES FOR JULY 25:

High Tide: 12:52 p.m. +1.3

Low Tide: 10:26 p.m. +0.1

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR JULY 24 … 101° (1924); 62° (1947)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR JULY 24 … 92°; 74°

SUNRISE: 6:18 a.m.

SUNSET: 8:04 p.m.

