Police arrest unwelcome man found sitting on couch in fraternity house at LSU

The LSU Police Department arrested a man who was found inside one of the fraternity houses on the LSU campus Sunday afternoon.

Court documents identified the man as William West III, 38, of Memphis.

The probable cause report stated West was sitting on a couch with his belongings inside the Delta Kappa Epsilon house.

It added he was in the house without permission.

He is charged with criminal trespass. Bond has not been set.

