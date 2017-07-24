Police arrest unwelcome man found sitting on couch in fraternity - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police arrest unwelcome man found sitting on couch in fraternity house at LSU

Posted by WAFB Staff
William West III (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office) William West III (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The LSU Police Department arrested a man who was found inside one of the fraternity houses on the LSU campus Sunday afternoon.

Court documents identified the man as William West III, 38, of Memphis.

The probable cause report stated West was sitting on a couch with his belongings inside the Delta Kappa Epsilon house.

It added he was in the house without permission.

He is charged with criminal trespass. Bond has not been set.

