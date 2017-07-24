Police: Man pulls knife on worker in leasing office at apartments near LSU

A man is facing assault and drug charges after allegedly threatening to stab a woman working at a leasing office of an apartment complex near LSU on Sunday.

According to court documents, Andrew Metzger, 19, pulled a kitchen knife on the office worker at Campus Crossings on Brightside Driver and repeatedly threatened to stab her.

The probable cause report stated several attempts by the victim at asking the suspect to leave the office didn’t work until he allegedly found out police had been called.

The report added the victim was able to identify Metzger because he lives at the complex. According to police, responding officers saw Xanax on the coffee table in Metzger’s apartment while they were questioning him.

Investigators reported also finding Xanax in Metzger's pocket and more on a bedroom table.

He is charged with aggravated assault and possession with intent to distribute Xanax.

Bond has not been set.

